UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Rejects Fake News

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan rejects fake news

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday rejected a news story carried by a section of press claiming that the Prime Minister was annoyed at the PTI media team for failing to convey the government performance to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday rejected a news story carried by a section of press claiming that the Prime Minister was annoyed at the PTI media team for failing to convey the government performance to people.

In twitter message, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this is a totally fake news and a completely concocted story published by Geo News. Nothing of this sort was discussed in the meeting, she categorically said.

"And I would hope after this official denial by me, Geo News will retract this false story," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Media Government

Recent Stories

98 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan for UNESCO's role to resolve Kashmir disp ..

1 minute ago

Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

19 minutes ago

One Killed in Southern Iran During Protests Agains ..

1 minute ago

Pakistaniplayers bag two gold medals in Asian Che ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 200mln earmarked for Govt Science College proje ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.