Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Condemns PML- N For Damaging National Economy During Its Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:08 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday strongly criticized the PML (N) for damaging the country's economy in its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday strongly criticized the PML (N) for damaging the country's economy in its tenure.

In a series of tweets, she reacted strongly to the PML (N) decision to hold an economic conference.

She said instead of holding the conference on economy, they should call back former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who mortgaged the country's buildings and highways.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N should have taken steps for improvement of economy when it was in the power rather than shedding the crocodile tears now.

The SAPM said the Sharif family promoted their businesses rather than serving the interests of masses when in power.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the top PML (N) leadership is settled abroad and left behind the second tier leadership to hold seminars and conferences.

