UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan For Revival Of March 23, 1940 Like Spirit Of Harmony, Solidarity To Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:14 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan for revival of March 23, 1940 like spirit of harmony, solidarity to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday called for giving impetus to collective efforts to overcome pandemic of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday called for giving impetus to collective efforts to overcome pandemic of coronavirus.

Using her Twitter account, she said the nation has to revive the March 23,1940 like spirit of harmony and solidarity at this critical juncture.

She said that March 23 was the day which provided the Muslims a roadmap towards creation of Pakistan.

On this fateful day the Muslims of the sub-continent demanded creation of a separate homeland for Muslims to get rid from British colonialism and Hindus repreasion, she remarked.

She paid tributes to the leaders and workers of freedom movement who gave great sacrifices for creation of Pakistan The Special Assistant also urged the international community to help the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.

She said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been raising the voice for Kashmiri people at every forum.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that oppression unleashed against minorities in India has proved the validity of the two nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu March Muslim From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Day celebrated at Pakistan Embassy

2 minutes ago

Corona has further compounded IOK detainees' pligh ..

2 minutes ago

No night-long prayers in mosques, shrines in Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

72 Pakistanis stranded in Doha to arrive at IIAP

2 minutes ago

Pak Army is ready to assist civil administration i ..

18 minutes ago

HRCP calls for immediate economic measures to prot ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.