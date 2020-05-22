Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza urges citizens to follow COVID-19 SOPs vigorously

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday advised the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday advised the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

In a media briefing at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dr Mirza said now the use of mask was compulsory during Eid shopping in markets and using public transport.

He also appealed citizens to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid days and avoiding hand shaking and hugging. He said there were complaints about violation of SOPs during Eid activities in markets by the citizens and shopkeepers.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its lockdown relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said this relaxation policy could be successfully implemented if citizens fully cooperate with the government and implemented all SOPs otherwise there were chances of the spread of disease.

He urged citizens to take preventive measures against COVID-19 during remaining days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak to mitigate pandemic in the country.

Mirza said there were still threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the government had tried its level best to publicly share all SOPs.

He said SOPs had been prepared for all persons concerned keeping in view the prevailing disease situation and asked the citizens to read these SOPs.