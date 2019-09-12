UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari Urges Teachers To Keep Kashmir Issue Alive Among Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari urges teachers to keep Kashmir issue alive among students

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari Thursday urged the teachers and academia of the country to keep the Kashmir issue alive among Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari Thursday urged the teachers and academia of the country to keep the Kashmir issue alive among Pakistani youth.

Addressing the Defense Day celebration at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Girls College here, he said young generation must know that situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was not just a dispute between the two countries but it was a humanitarian issue.

He said world needed to look at Kashmir issue as human crises. 'Kashmiri children and women are being deprived of food and medicines while people are being tortured by the Indian occupational forces." "Kashmir crisis has emerged as one of the biggest concerning matters in today's world. It was also the biggest ongoing human rights violations in today's world," he said.

Zulfi Bukhari said the situation in Kashmir should not be deemed as curfew because curfew gets lifted after sometime while IoK had been witnessing the worst lockdown and communication black out in recent history. "It is an unprecedented siege", he said.

He said remembering martyrs who gave their lives in the line of duty to keep us safe was our national duty. It was an important day for Pakistan and celebrating it in schools to pay tribute to our soldiers would help instill the sense of patriotism in youth, he added.

He appreciated the leading role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had been playing in bringing the world attention towards occupied valley and sufferings of its people.

He said, "We, as a nation, need to keep maintaining the pressure on international community and do not let this issue fade away."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Young Women

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

5 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

6 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

6 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

6 minutes ago

Magistrate imposes fine on profiteers

6 minutes ago

Woman among two shot dead in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.