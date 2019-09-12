Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari urges teachers to keep Kashmir issue alive among students

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari Thursday urged the teachers and academia of the country to keep the Kashmir issue alive among Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari Thursday urged the teachers and academia of the country to keep the Kashmir issue alive among Pakistani youth.

Addressing the Defense Day celebration at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Girls College here, he said young generation must know that situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was not just a dispute between the two countries but it was a humanitarian issue.

He said world needed to look at Kashmir issue as human crises. 'Kashmiri children and women are being deprived of food and medicines while people are being tortured by the Indian occupational forces." "Kashmir crisis has emerged as one of the biggest concerning matters in today's world. It was also the biggest ongoing human rights violations in today's world," he said.

Zulfi Bukhari said the situation in Kashmir should not be deemed as curfew because curfew gets lifted after sometime while IoK had been witnessing the worst lockdown and communication black out in recent history. "It is an unprecedented siege", he said.

He said remembering martyrs who gave their lives in the line of duty to keep us safe was our national duty. It was an important day for Pakistan and celebrating it in schools to pay tribute to our soldiers would help instill the sense of patriotism in youth, he added.

He appreciated the leading role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had been playing in bringing the world attention towards occupied valley and sufferings of its people.

He said, "We, as a nation, need to keep maintaining the pressure on international community and do not let this issue fade away."