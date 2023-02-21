UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Calls For APC To Devise National Counter-terrorism Strategy

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 07:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday called for holding an All Parties Conference (APC) for devising a national strategy to eradicate terrorism from the country.

"The All Parties Conference should be immediately called with the representation of all political parties to evolve a counter-terrorism strategy to avoid recurrence of terror incidents like the recent Peshawar Police Lines mosque attack and the Army Public school in the past," Faisal Kundi told a presser.

He said Pakistan's journey towards peace and stability should not be halted due to any individual. "History will not forgive those who will not be part of the peace process." Kundi said the then Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had initiated the process for establishing peace in the country in the year 2008 by uniting all the stakeholders, besides taking remarkable steps, including the 18th Constitutional Amendment, National Finance Commission Award, and transfer of powers to the parliament.

He emphasized on revisiting the Afghan policy to analyze loopholes and devise a way forward to make it more viable for the country.

As regards the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi said the last PPP government had strived hard to establish peace in the province, which was ruined due to the ineffective policies of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regime.

The SAPM also emphasized on reviewing the counter-terrorism policy to make it more effective.

He alleged that the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had revealed that a total amount of Rs 1 billion was paid as ransom in the reported kidnapping cases during the previous regime that was now being spent on terrorism activities which was a matter of great concern.

To a question about PTI Chairman Imran Khan's court cases, Faisal Kundi said no one should be above the law and hoped that all the honourable courts would ensure the supremacy of the law.

Imran Khan, who was talking about the 'Jail Bharu Movement' was in fact reluctant of appearing before the courts, he added. "Imran Khan will take another U-turn in the Jail Bharu Movement like in past." To another question, Faisal Kundi said it was a fact that the country was facing inflation due to the economic crisis owing to the ineffective economic policies of the previous government. However, the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to mitigate the sufferings of common people by providing them with maximum relief.

To another query about the resignation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Faisal Kundi said NAB was an independent institution and the resignation of its chairman was purely his own decision.

