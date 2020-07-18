UrduPoint.com
Special Assistants, Advisers To PM's Assets Details Has Placed On Cabinet Division's Website: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

Special assistants, advisers to PM's assets details has placed on Cabinet Division's website: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government had placed the assets details of all special assistants and advisers to the prime minister on the website of Cabinet Division.

Taking to twitter, he said the initiative had been taken as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive.

