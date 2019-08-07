UrduPoint.com
Special Assistants On Health, Overseas Pakistanis Call On PM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:52 PM

Prime Minister's Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Wednesday

In a meeting held at the PM Office, Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the prime minister on the steps taken for provision of Sehat Insaf Cards.

In the same meeting, Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari briefed the prime minister about the arrangement, aimed at facilitating the overseas Pakistanis.

PM's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was alsopresent in the meeting.

