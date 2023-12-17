Open Menu

Special Athletes Are Assets Of Pakistan: Jahangir Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Special athletes are assets of Pakistan: Jahangir Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Former World Squash Champion Jahangir Khan said on Sunday that special athletes were our pride and valuable assets in the country.

These brave athletes of the nation won more than 80 medals in the recent World Games and proved that when there was a determination to win and a strong belief in one's hard work, no mental or physical disability could block the way to success.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ronak Lakhani, the recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz, at Legends Arena Karachi, according to a press release.

On the occasion, Pakistan Olympic Association Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Legends Arena CEO Talal Shah, Sindh Olympic Association Vice President Tehmina Asif, SOP National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen, and Sports Coordinator Muhammad Huzaifa were also present.

Jahangir said special athletes have always raised the name of Pakistan and its flag in the field of sports.

For their grooming, all modern sports facilities in the Legends Arena were present.

Jahangir commended the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan and said that the way Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and her entire team were engaged in giving special athletes opportunities to participate in sports based on equality and their rightful place in society was praiseworthy.

Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympic Pakistan, said Legends Arena was a unique and state-of-the-art institution of its kind in Pakistan. Jahangir's provision of facilities for our athletes at the Legends Arena would be of great help in improving the physical fitness of the athletes and continuing their performance, he said.

