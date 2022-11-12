Special attention be paid to traffic arrangements: Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order directed that during the ongoing long march public should face minimum problems in flow of traffic.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting here on Saturday. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other concerned officers also participated.

The cabinet committee issued necessary instructions after a detailed review of security for the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). The concerned commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners briefed the meeting.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that special attention should be paid to traffic arrangements on arrival of long march in big cities. "Traffic plan should be prepared in advanceand implemented accordingly", the chair directed.