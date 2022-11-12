UrduPoint.com

Special Attention Be Paid To Traffic Arrangements: Raja Basharat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Special attention be paid to traffic arrangements: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The Cabinet Standing Committee on Law and Order directed that during the ongoing long march public should face minimum problems in flow of traffic.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting here on Saturday. Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other concerned officers also participated.

The cabinet committee issued necessary instructions after a detailed review of security for the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). The concerned commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners briefed the meeting.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that special attention should be paid to traffic arrangements on arrival of long march in big cities. "Traffic plan should be prepared in advanceand implemented accordingly", the chair directed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Law And Order Long March Traffic Cabinet

Recent Stories

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

2 hours ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago
 Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

3 hours ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.