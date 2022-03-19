Special attention being paid on training & welfare of women personnel : DIG Training Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim has said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special attention is being paid to the training and welfare of women personnel.

He said this while addressing the officers and personnel while participating in the passing out parade of the 13th Lady Recruit Course at Police Training College, Chung, Lahore here on Saturday .

DIG Training said that the number of female officers and officials in Punjab police is being increased and women have equal opportunities to serve the country and nation alongside men.

He said that the lady personnel who pass out after receiving training are being given a responsibility as soon as they step into practical life.

He said that women police personnel will perform their duties in the field with honesty, courage and sincerity through the excellent and modern training received from here.

DIG Training said that the women officers of Punjab police have always made history by showing high level of duty which is commendable.

Addressing the passing out parade, Commandant Police Training College Lahore DIG Ahmed Jamal-ur-Rehman said that the 13th Lady Recruit Course was attended by lady police personnel from 11 districts including DG Khan, Layyah and Muzaffargarh and 681 female police personnel have passed the course successfully, most of whom are graduates and master degree holders.

He said that the lady personnel have been provided advanced professional training for a period of 39 weeks.

Regarding the details of the recruitment course, he said that during the course, the lady personnel were provided practical training in arms handling and all the skills required for field duty. Training has also been imparted to them for dealing with any difficult situation.The Commandant Police Training College, Lahore said that besides training lady personnel of courses on computer, ethics and character building have also been conducted.

On this occasion, DIG Training Punjab awarded shields and cash prizes to the best performing female officers during the course.

Mumtaz Ghulam Rasool of Lodhran police won first position in all round while first position in Law. Similarly, Ayesha Bibi of Multan police won first position in both Fire and Parade.

In the all round, second position was won by Anila Bakhtawar of DG Khan police and third position was won by Rabab Mazhar of Lahore police.

On the occasion of the passing out parade, the lady personnel also took an oath to sacrifice their lives for the protection of life and property of citizens and the holy land, while the well-armed contingent of women personnel saluted the DIG Training Punjab.

SP Admin and Security Tariq Aziz, Course Commander Rana Muhammad Bilal and other officers participated in the passing out parade.