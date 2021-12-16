Special attention being paid to improve police stations performance: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Thursday that police station was the basic unit of police, for which, all available resources were being utilized for further improvement of professional matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said on Thursday that police station was the basic unit of police, for which, all available resources were being utilized for further improvement of professional matters.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a four-member delegation from the National Police Bureau (NPB) here at the Central Police Office.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on reforms being carried out in Punjab Police.

The delegation comprised DIG Saqib Sultan and members of Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

The IGP said that refresher courses and workshops were being conducted in the school of Investigation Chung and other training institutes to enhance capacity of investigating officers deployed across the province.

Every possible facility was also being provided to fulfill deficiency of staff, he added.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that complaints received at the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) and 1,787 IGP complaint centre were being resolved on time.

He said that Punjab police had already adopted of reward as well as punishment policy and important steps were being taken to make departmental accountability more effective.

He said that smart and community policing had been adopted to increase confidence of citizens in police so that police may protect lives and property of people as well as resolving problems faced by them in a timely manner.

Talking to the delegation, IG Punjab Rao Sardar said the Punjab police were making full use of information technology with available resources for crime prevention and improvement of service delivery. At the same time attention was also being paid to close monitoring and inspection of every wing.

Rao Sardar said that Punjab police attached special importance to eradication of crime as well as publicawareness about laws, and in this regard various awareness campaigns and programmes were beingcarried out in collaboration with educational institutions and civil society.