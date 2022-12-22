UrduPoint.com

Special Attention Being Paid To Research In Medical Universities: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that special attention was being paid to research in all medical universities of the province.

She was chairing the sixth syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences here.

She said the establishment of a new and modern biplane cath angiography lab in the University of Child Health Sciences was welcomed by the professionals. She congratulated Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq and his team for the excellent treatment of children in the Children's Hospital Lahore.

Earlier, Registrar of University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Junaid Rasheed presented the contents of the agenda of the syndicate meeting. The Minister gave approval to all the decisions of the 5th syndicate meeting of the University.

She also inaugurated new and latest Cath biplane angiography lab worth Rs 180 million.

During the syndicate meeting, approval was given to buy IT equipment, the annual contract for security, purchase of medicines for the patients for the year 2022-23, contract for repairing and maintenance of MRI at the University, the rules and regulations of the University of Child Health Sciences, the decisions of the 5th meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Child Health Sciences and the Level 4 programs of Microbiology, Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Hematology.

MD Children's Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Member of the Punjab Assembly Khadija Umar and syndicate members from other departments participated in the meeting.

