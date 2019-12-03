Special attention being paid to special persons: Ijaz Alam Augustine

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said that special people could be made useful citizens of the society by providing them all basic facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Human Resources & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said that special people could be made useful citizens of the society by providing them all basic facilities.

These views were expressed by the Minister during a meeting with representatives of different welfare organizations here on Tuesday.

He said that special quota for jobs had been put in place for the special people in the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government and rehabilitation of the special persons were among the top the priority of the Punjab government.

The Minister said that effective legislation was being made for the special persons while special measures were beingtaken to provide employment to them.