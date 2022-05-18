Special attention being paid to training courses for departmental promotion in Punjab Police: DIG Training

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim has said that according to the vision of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special attention is being paid to the training courses for the departmental promotion of personnel in Punjab Police so that promotion of eligible personnel could be expedited as per merit and seniority.

He said this while addressing the personnel at the passing out parade of 56th Lower Class Course of Punjab Police at Police Training College, Chung, here on Tuesday.

He said that in addition to the basic recruitment courses, Punjab Police is conducting training and refresher courses based on modern skills to enhance the capacity of the personnel at all levels. He said that purpose of these refresher courses is to refresh the personnel for best performance during their duties.

DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim directed the passing out personnel of the lower class course to perform their duties with utmost diligence and dedication and to be the helping hands of the aggrieved citizens.

As per details, a passing out parade of 56th lower class course of Punjab Police was organized at Police Training College Chung in which DIG Training Punjab Rao Abdul Karim participated as special guest. As many as 713 Police personnel including 548 Punjab Police personnel, 138 PHP personnel and 27 women personnel participated in the 56th Lower Class Course.

Commandant Chung DIG Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman in his address said that all the trainees in Chung College are being provided the best professional training as per modern requirements. He said that the personnel in the lower class course have been provided excellent vocational training over a period of four months in which they have been trained in law, ethics, character building, physical training, weapon handling, firing, practical and simulator firing. After completing the training course, constables will be eligible for promotion to the post of Head Constable. He said that those who completed the training course included 347 from Lahore Police, 165 from Gujranwala Region, 138 from PHP, 10 from Kasur, 36 from Nankana Sahib and 15 from Sheikhupura.

It is worth mentioning that those who have passed the lower class course include a large number of educated personnel and 152 personnel are Master's degree holders, 368 graduates, 157 FAs, FSCs and 36 have passed matriculation.

Commandant Police Training College Chung Ahmad Jamal-ur-Rehman said that all the personnel who have completed the lower class course will perform their duties in the field more efficiently than before. At the end of the passing out parade, the special guest DIG Training Punjab distributed prizes among the prize winners. Zafar Abbas was awarded first prize overall in the all-round category, Zulfiqar Hussain was awarded second prize.