Special attention needs on railways development in Balochistan: Wattoo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Moeen Wattoo on Thursday said that special attention would be given on development of railways in Balochistan.

The Standing Committee will play its role for improvement and upgradation of railways in the province, he said.

Talking to media after meeting, Muhammad Moeen Wattoo said that the Standing Committee had visited Chaman Yesterday and there was a controversy over the railways after reviewing of the situation at the site.

He said the purpose of the visiting was to eliminate of encroachments on railways land in Chaman and returning of a large area of railway in Chaman.

He said that the issue of restoration of long closed trains was considered by the committee and recommendations were also presented saying that while we are trying to see improvement in the next few days.

He said that the Standing Committee was paying special attention to the improvement of railways adding that in this regard development would be seen soon after closures of trains during coronavirus.

Committee on November 12 in Islamabad will be held where issues related to Balochistan railways will also be taken up in the meeting.

He said that it was the responsibility of railway of the local administration for controlling self-made Railway Phataks due to which accidents was occurs in the areas.

Earlier, a meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Railways was held in Quetta in supervision of Chairman Committee Muhammad Moeen Wattoo.

If a business plan for railways in Balochistan is not prepared, billions of rupees will be lost came under the discussion of the meeting.

The participation of the meeting said freight vehicles should be activated to Taftan and Chaman border areas. It was also agreed to make proper utilization of more than 22,000 acres of railway land and eliminate encroachments in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that the construction work has been done by the provincial government on the railway lands without NOC.

Besides, 25 acres of railway have in custodian of encroachers in Quetta Division for which police and local administration are not cooperating with railway administration for elimination of encroachments.

In this regard, the meeting decided that Standing Committee would meet the Chief Minister Balochistan for the solution of the problems.

The committee was informed in the briefing that various railway tracks were closed in Balochistan since 2007 which resulted in loss of billions of rupees to the railways which advantage are taking transporters in the areas.

In the briefing said that three kilometers of track is required for freight train in Chaman which will benefit the railways for billions of rupees annually after construction of the track railway, adding that completion schedule of Harnai and Sibi Section Track projects has to June 2021 but 24/25 bridges had been constructed on this sections.

The meeting was also informed that there was no railway track on the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) routes. Work of CPEC route would be started soon with the cooperation of China informed the meeting.