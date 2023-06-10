UrduPoint.com

Special Attention To IT Sector In Budget To Bring Fruitful Results: Sheikh Faisal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Special attention to IT sector in budget to bring fruitful results: Sheikh Faisal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Sheikh Faisal Saeed lauded the Federal budget and said that the government has paid special attention to the IT sector and it would bring fruitful results in future.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that the government has announced a balanced budget covering all sectors.

He said that the government has announced many incentives to encourage non-filers to become filers. He said that different benefits have been announced to develop the agriculture sector was welcoming.

He said that the IT sector has been given the most attention in the budget which would bring fruitful results in the future adding that the tax rate on freelancers has been reduced. Export companies in the IT sector have been exempted from importing computers etc. However, export industries should also be given importance.

He said that the establishment of the Export Development Council and tax exemption on solar energy in the budget was encouraging.

Related Topics

Multan Budget Agriculture Chamber All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

7 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

1 hour ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.