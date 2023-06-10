Special attention to IT sector in budget to bring fruitful results: Sheikh Faisal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :President of Multan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Sheikh Faisal Saeed lauded the Federal budget and said that the government has paid special attention to the IT sector and it would bring fruitful results in future.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that the government has announced a balanced budget covering all sectors.

He said that the government has announced many incentives to encourage non-filers to become filers. He said that different benefits have been announced to develop the agriculture sector was welcoming.

He said that the IT sector has been given the most attention in the budget which would bring fruitful results in the future adding that the tax rate on freelancers has been reduced. Export companies in the IT sector have been exempted from importing computers etc. However, export industries should also be given importance.

He said that the establishment of the Export Development Council and tax exemption on solar energy in the budget was encouraging.