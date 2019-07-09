UrduPoint.com
Special Audit Of Mega Projects Good Omen: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

Special audit of mega projects good omen: Minister

Special audit of mega projects good omen: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that special audit of mega projects launched by the past rulers is a good omen as former government damaged the national exchequer by awarding contracts to their favourite companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that special audit of mega projects launched by the past rulers is a good omen as former government damaged the national exchequer by awarding contracts to their favourite companies.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that two families promoted inherited political dictatorship in the guise of democracy. Ansar Majeed further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of corruption free politics and accountability is perturbing the opposition.

He said that PTI government will spend people's money on masses rather than constructing roads and flyovers. He said that welfare of impecunious strata's under Ehsaas Programme is a commendable initiative and the first step towards a welfare state like Madina for the deprived segment of society. He said that attack on the institutions is an attack on the solidarity of Pakistan. The incumbent government will pull the country out from economic crisis, he added.

