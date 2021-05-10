UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Awareness Campaign Launched To Implement Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Special awareness campaign launched to implement corona SOPs

The district administration has launched a special public awareness campaign to implement anti-corona SOPs in a true letter and spirit in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a special public awareness campaign to implement anti-corona SOPs in a true letter and spirit in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, third wave of corona pandemic was dangerous, therefore, the district administration had started a vigorous campaign to create awareness among general public by appealing them to stay at home and remain safe.

He said the government had taken tangible steps to contain the corona pandemic and in this connection, National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) as well as Primary & Secondary Health Care Department Punjab had also issued necessary guidelines and SOPs, yet public cooperation was imperative to defeat the virus.

He said that corona pandemic was spreading rapidly where the people ignore the SOPs and where the people act upon the SOPs, the number of cases were recorded very low there.

Therefore, the local administration has activated its entire machinery to create awareness among the general publicabout the harms of corona and appeal them to adopt preventive measures for their own safety, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

4 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.