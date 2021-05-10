Special awareness campaign launched to implement corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has launched a special public awareness campaign to implement anti-corona SOPs in a true letter and spirit in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched a special public awareness campaign to implement anti-corona SOPs in a true letter and spirit in the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, third wave of corona pandemic was dangerous, therefore, the district administration had started a vigorous campaign to create awareness among general public by appealing them to stay at home and remain safe.

He said the government had taken tangible steps to contain the corona pandemic and in this connection, National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) as well as Primary & Secondary Health Care Department Punjab had also issued necessary guidelines and SOPs, yet public cooperation was imperative to defeat the virus.

He said that corona pandemic was spreading rapidly where the people ignore the SOPs and where the people act upon the SOPs, the number of cases were recorded very low there.

Therefore, the local administration has activated its entire machinery to create awareness among the general publicabout the harms of corona and appeal them to adopt preventive measures for their own safety, he added.