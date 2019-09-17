UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Beds In Govt Hospitals Setup For Suspected Patients Of Dengue Virus: DG Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

Special beds in govt hospitals setup for suspected patients of dengue virus: DG Health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Arshad Ahmed has said that separate beds were setup in all major public sector hospitals of the province to provide quick treatment to patients of the dengue virus.

Talking to media persons here, the DG Health Services said facility of free NS1 test was available in Government hospitals for confirmation of dengue virus. He said some private laboratories with poor technical knowhow conduct such tests by declaring it positive for monetary gains, thus creating panic among general public.

The DG health services said situation was under control and there was no serious threat of the virus' outbreak.

He said around 2000 suspected cases were reported from 11 districts including Peshawar since January till date of which about 1000 were confirmed positive who were treated and discharged accordingly.

Dr Arshad said the dengue symptoms can appear up to seven days in patients after being bitten by the mosquito that carried the virus.

"Any person with muscles and joints pain, body rash, high fever, headache, pain behind eyes and vomiting can immediately contact to doctors," he said.

Dr Arshad said control room were setup in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa equipped with necessary staff for guidance of people, adding specialist medical teams would continue their services till elimination of this virus completely.

He expressed the hope that dengue virus in all suspected areas would automatically end in October due to decrease of temperature.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Poor January October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.