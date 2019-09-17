Special beds in govt hospitals setup for suspected patients of dengue virus: DG Health

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General (DG), Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Arshad Ahmed has said that separate beds were setup in all major public sector hospitals of the province to provide quick treatment to patients of the dengue virus.

Talking to media persons here, the DG Health Services said facility of free NS1 test was available in Government hospitals for confirmation of dengue virus. He said some private laboratories with poor technical knowhow conduct such tests by declaring it positive for monetary gains, thus creating panic among general public.

The DG health services said situation was under control and there was no serious threat of the virus' outbreak.

He said around 2000 suspected cases were reported from 11 districts including Peshawar since January till date of which about 1000 were confirmed positive who were treated and discharged accordingly.

Dr Arshad said the dengue symptoms can appear up to seven days in patients after being bitten by the mosquito that carried the virus.

"Any person with muscles and joints pain, body rash, high fever, headache, pain behind eyes and vomiting can immediately contact to doctors," he said.

Dr Arshad said control room were setup in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa equipped with necessary staff for guidance of people, adding specialist medical teams would continue their services till elimination of this virus completely.

He expressed the hope that dengue virus in all suspected areas would automatically end in October due to decrease of temperature.