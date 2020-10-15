UrduPoint.com
Special BODs Meeting Of Cadet College Skardu Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Special BODs meeting of Cadet college Skardu held

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A special meeting of board of Governors (BOGs) of Cadet College Skardu (CCS) held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Chief Secretry GB Khurram Agha and Force Commander Maj Gen Jawwad Ahmed.

During the meeting it was decided that hiring of teaching faculty would be made through NTS or any other equivalent Testing Service. BOGs acceded to Principal's recommendation for holding regular periodical meetings of BOG even through virtual video link in case the members could not ensure physical presence.

*Force Commander Major General Jawwad Ahmed directed immediate completion of College's squash court.* Annual Financial grant in aid has been substantially enhanced on recommendation of BOG. Moreover, the increase in fee made from 1 July 2020 has been suspended with effect from 1 Oct, 2020 and further consideration on fee structure would be decided in next BOG meeting.

The BOG recommended formation of student council under the guidance of faculty members to look after the affairs of Cadet College pertaining to Co-curricular activities which include the management of small scale enterprises / utilization of College Dairy Farm, Guest Rooms and any other future projects for the betterment and welfare of the cadets.

The BOG recommended provision of funds for early completion of hostel No 3,repair of mosque,completion of multipurpose hall, construction of boundary wall, hiring of additional security guards and provision of additional funds for thermal Power Generation.

The projects included into development cycle are construction of 6th additional class rooms, restoration of pipe line from Kachura and other missing facilities including access fly over between Gilgit-Skardu road.

The BOG has approved hiring of a medical officer on immediate basis and an ambulance would be provided in next year ADP.

The BOG agreed that appropriate funds would be provided for repair/maintenance from works section of education department under the supervision of the Principal Cadet College Skardu.

