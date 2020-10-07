Special body sets-up for improvement of infrastructure, monitoring of uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A special committee led by Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood was constituted for improvement of infrastructure and monitoring of uplift projects, under the directions of Punjab Chief minister.

The unique committee of its kind consisted on political leadership, police and district administration officials was assigned task to resolve all problems.

The encroachment operation, uplift schemes and inspection of all departments' performance was included in committee's mandate.

Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, RPO, DC, DG MDA, Director PHA and Chief Officer Metropolitan corporation were members of the committee.

The first meeting of monitoring and implementation commitee led by Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood was held here on Wednesday.

Commissioner constituted joint squad consisted on departments concerned for culmination encroachment.

The squad will launch mega crackdown and will completely eliminate encroachment from that area.

The seized goods will not be returned till submission of heavy fine to discourage the encroachment mafia.

The implementation committee has also decided to install street lights at important places and roads of the city.

While giving ultimatum, Commissioner said that all departments will be bound to get NOC from Commissioner office for road cut and there will be no permission to any private person for road cut.

He ordered lodging cases against the elements involved in road cut during last three months.

The limits of corporation extended to 92 Union Councils from 68 after new delimitation.

He said that there was need improvement in cleanliness system in the city and waste management company was asked to enhance its capabilities.

He directed WASA to constitute a plan for betterment of sewerage in the city.

He said that briefing will be given to Punjab Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar soon on Multan package for betterment of sewerage and restoration of infrastructure.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Punjab CM is willing about uplift of this region and he is also well aware about the issues.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that WASA recovery process is not transparent and gave proposal to assign it to private sector for 100 percent was a recovery.

He said that steps were being taken for enhancing capabilities of Multan Waste Management Company.

CPO Hassan Raza said that all possible initiatives were being taken to maintain law and order situation.

He said that police will fully cooperate with district administration in encroachment operation.

Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that construction work of entry gates at entry and exit points of the city will be completed soon.

He said that action against illegal housing colonies was also underway.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khawani, MD WASA Nasir Iqbal and other officials were present.

