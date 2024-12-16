Special Boy Rescued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A 10-year-old mentally challenged child jumped into a canal on Monday, but was rescued by patrolling police after taking timely action.
According to a spokesperson, Bilal, a resident of Nishat Colony, went out a day ago in the absence of his family and went missing.
The child jumped into the canal from a bridge near Jail Road. On hearing the noise of the citizens nearby, Shadman Patrolling Police reached the spot and rescued the boy after taking timely action. The child was taken out of the canal and handed over to his parents.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students40 seconds ago
-
Fake pesticides seized48 seconds ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah56 seconds ago
-
Special boy rescued59 seconds ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram1 minute ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel1 minute ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions1 minute ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-201 minute ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers11 minutes ago
-
Eliminating terrorism is inevitable: Maryam Nawaz11 minutes ago