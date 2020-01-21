UrduPoint.com
Special Brain Care Unit Set Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:00 PM

A special brain care unit was set up at Neuro surgery unit of Allied hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) -:A special brain care unit was set up at Neuro surgery unit of Allied hospital.

PTI leader Raja Riaz Ahmed inaugurated the unit here on Tuesday. The unit was set up by Incharge Neuro Surgery Ward Dr Akmal Hussain with the financial support of fellow doctors. The beds and other machinery in the ward were provided by Punjab government.

