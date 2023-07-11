Special Branch asked to increase surveillance against increasing menace of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday directed the Additional IGP Special Branch Sindh to increase surveillance against the menace of drug supply at educational institutions and other places.

In a letter to all officers concerned, the IGP ordered to set up a coordination mechanism between Special Branch and ranges/zones to ensure elimination of the menace of drugs.

The letter read that the synthetic drugs and narcotics were being supplied to teenagers/children/students and other buyers at schools, restaurants, cafes, and other places with impunity.

In this context, the Additional IGP Special Branch Sindh was directed to increase surveillance at the said places while DIGP Special Branch Sindh was asked to coordinate with Range/Zonal DIGPs to eliminate the menace of drugs.