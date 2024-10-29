Open Menu

Special Branch Lakki Official Martyred, Cop Injured In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An official of the Special Branch was martyred when armed motorcyclists fired at him in Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday.

Police said the official of the Special Branch, Arif Ullah was going for duty when armed men riding a motorcycle shot him dead near his house in Kotka Sher Khan area.

In another incident, a police constable deputed at the gate of Civil Hospital Tank, was shot and injured by unknown armed men.

The constable was badly injured and was later referred to Dera Ismail Khan hospital. The attackers managed to flee the scene. Area police have launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.

