Special Branch personnel shot dead

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A personnel of Special Branch was shot dead by an unknown assailant here at a local hotel in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station on Wednesday.

Police said personnel of the Special Branch named Zaitullah was checking identity cards of the general public at a local hotel when an unknown assailant fired him to death and fled from the scene.

Zaitullah died on-the-spot.

Soon after the incident police reached the place and collected evidence for investigation.