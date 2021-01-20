Special Branch Personnel Shot Dead
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A personnel of Special Branch was shot dead by an unknown assailant here at a local hotel in the vicinity of Shah Qabool police station on Wednesday.
Police said personnel of the Special Branch named Zaitullah was checking identity cards of the general public at a local hotel when an unknown assailant fired him to death and fled from the scene.
Zaitullah died on-the-spot.
Soon after the incident police reached the place and collected evidence for investigation.