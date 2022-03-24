Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Special Branch plays an active role in maintaining law and order in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Special Branch plays an active role in maintaining law and order in the province.

He said this while instructing the officers on the occasion of his visit to the Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said that modern technology and resources would be provided to the special branch and recruitment of staff on vacant vacancies would be completed at the earliest.

He stressed upon implementing the National Action Plan and accelerating actions against accused.

The IG Punjab said that corruption was not acceptable in any case and corrupt elements would be expelled from the department.

The IG ordered for launching an operation against kite makers and metallic string makers, and said that those involved in dangerous activities would be rounded up in the province.

He directed that those occupying properties of the people do not deserve any sympathy, therefore, a special operation against the land mafia should be expedited.

Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir gave a detailed briefing to the IG about the working and professional affairs of the special branch.

On this occasion, the IG also visited historical library at Roberts Club and showed interestin documents and FIRs in the library.

At the end, Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir presented souvenirs to IG Rao Ali Khan.