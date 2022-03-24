UrduPoint.com

Special Branch Plays Vital Role In Maintaining Law & Order: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Special Branch plays vital role in maintaining law & order: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Special Branch plays an active role in maintaining law and order in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Special Branch plays an active role in maintaining law and order in the province.

He said this while instructing the officers on the occasion of his visit to the Special Branch Headquarters Roberts Club here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said that modern technology and resources would be provided to the special branch and recruitment of staff on vacant vacancies would be completed at the earliest.

He stressed upon implementing the National Action Plan and accelerating actions against accused.

The IG Punjab said that corruption was not acceptable in any case and corrupt elements would be expelled from the department.

The IG ordered for launching an operation against kite makers and metallic string makers, and said that those involved in dangerous activities would be rounded up in the province.

He directed that those occupying properties of the people do not deserve any sympathy, therefore, a special operation against the land mafia should be expedited.

Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir gave a detailed briefing to the IG about the working and professional affairs of the special branch.

On this occasion, the IG also visited historical library at Roberts Club and showed interestin documents and FIRs in the library.

At the end, Additional IG Special Branch BA Nasir presented souvenirs to IG Rao Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Technology Punjab Law And Order Visit Nasir From

Recent Stories

XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of wat ..

XEN Dad informed growers regarding shortage of water

1 minute ago
 BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

BoR crackdown continues against land grabbers

1 minute ago
 Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling ..

Meeting decides installation of cameras in polling booths

1 minute ago
 Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'C ..

Moscow Views Expulsion of Diplomats as Poland's 'Conscious Step' Toward Breaking ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, ICRC Agree to Continue Cooperation on Huma ..

Russia, ICRC Agree to Continue Cooperation on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - L ..

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 900 litres adulterated milk

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>