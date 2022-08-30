UrduPoint.com

Special Branch Tasked For Action Against Agent Mafia In Vicinity Of Driving License Branches : IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday said that the Deputy IGP - Special Branch was being assigned the special task of action against agent mafia and compilation of lists in surroundings of driving license branches

Presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi regarding driving license branches, the Sindh Police chief ordered strict action against the agent mafia around driving license branches.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said driving license branches should be made a role model. All possible facilities should be provided to the citizens in order to obtain driving license.

The meeting was suggested that the post of DIGP Traffic (License and Training) should be renamed as DIGP (DL and Road Safety).

The meeting was informed that the traffic accidents had reduced significantly on Indus Highway Jamshoro to Sehwan Sharif.

A total of 63,82,603 driving licenses have been issued from the year 2000 till 2022. Including 2,870,339 learners, 2,262,689 permanent, 1,199,350 renewal and 50,225 international licenses.

1088546 of motorcycles, 836212 of motorcars, 333744 of LTV, 1874 of HTV while 2313 permanent driving licenses were issued for PSV category.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP (IT), DIGP Establishment, AIGP Finance, AIGP Admin CPO, and other senior police officers were also present in the meeting.

