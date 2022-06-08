Special budget meeting of KP cabinet convened on June 13

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A special budget meeting of the provincial cabinet is scheduled on June 13, at 11am under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the cabinet room of civil secretariat.

Annual development program 2022-23, resource mobilization measures and finance bill, 2022-23 and PFC recommendations for 2022-23 would be discussed in the meeting.