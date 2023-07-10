Special budget session of district council Larkana to be held on July 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A special budget session of District Council Larkana will be held on Thursday (July 13, 2023), under section 83 of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and Sindh Council Beat Rules 2017.

The session will be presided over by the Chairman of District Council Aijaz Ahmed Leghari.

The special budget meeting of the Council will start at 10.30 am at the council meeting hall.

The Chairman of District Council will present the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 for the approval from the Council.