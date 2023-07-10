Open Menu

Special Budget Session Of District Council Larkana To Be Held On July 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Special budget session of district council Larkana to be held on July 13

A special budget session of District Council Larkana will be held on Thursday (July 13, 2023), under section 83 of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and Sindh Council Beat Rules 2017

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A special budget session of District Council Larkana will be held on Thursday (July 13, 2023), under section 83 of Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and Sindh Council Beat Rules 2017.

The session will be presided over by the Chairman of District Council Aijaz Ahmed Leghari.

The special budget meeting of the Council will start at 10.30 am at the council meeting hall.

The Chairman of District Council will present the Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 for the approval from the Council.

Related Topics

Sindh Budget Larkana July 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

16 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

16 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

16 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

16 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

14 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

14 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

14 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

14 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan