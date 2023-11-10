Open Menu

Special Cabinet Meeting Approves Increase In Stipends Of TMOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Provincial Caretaker Minister for Establishment, Administration, and Inter-Provincial Relations Syed Masood Shah here Friday chaired a special cabinet meeting and discussed matters relating to healthcare and administration

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries, and other senior officials.

The agenda included discussions on various issues related to healthcare, administration, and matters relating to outsourcing of different hospitals in different districts in the province.

The meeting also considered recommendations to increase monthly stipends for Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) in the hospitals.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dr. Riaz Anwar, Special Advisor on Health emphasized the role of trainee medical officers in the healthcare system.

He highlighted the demand of the medical community for a stipend increase and said that the cabinet has approved a 10 percent increase in stipends.

