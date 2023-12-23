Open Menu

Special Campaign Launched For Child Birth Registration

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) A special campaign was launched under a one-window operation in union council offices across the district for the timely registration of child birth.

The purpose of the drive is to ensure the legal and economic protection of children by providing proof of their birth, as well as to facilitate the public. In this regard, an awareness seminar was held today at the office of the Assistant Director Local Government, where the special guest was Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Director Babar Shahzad Ranjha. Many people from all walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the occasion, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik said that people should benefit from the one-window operation in union council offices for the registration of birth of their children. Deputy Director Babar Shahzad Ranjha said that the timely registration of births was both a legal responsibility and a benefit for people, so they should take full advantage of the special campaign launched by the government and ensure the registration of their children on time.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants also took out an awareness rally in the city.

