Special campaign launched for donations to help quake survivors in Turkiye, Syria

Imams i.e prayer leaders in south Punjab led special prayers on Friday for elevation of stature of those died in earthquake in Turkiye and Syria while administrations of different districts launched a special campaign to collect donations to be utilized to lessen sufferings of survivors of the two countries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Imams i.e prayer leaders in south Punjab led special prayers on Friday for elevation of stature of those died in earthquake in Turkiye and Syria while administrations of different districts launched a special campaign to collect donations to be utilized to lessen sufferings of survivors of the two countries.

People also prayed to Almighty for early recovery of all those people who were injured in the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DC Khanewal Waseem Hamid Sindhu, and DC Vehari Syed Asif Hussain Shah aired an appeal urging the people to donate maximum to help the survivors while taking it as their responsibility.

DCs also chaired meetings with heads of different departments to persuade people from all sections of society including traders, civil society, philanthropists and others to donate whatever they can to help their brothers and sisters who were undergoing enormous trouble in post-earthquake situation in Turkiye and Syria.

They said that donations can be sent to Prime Minister's Fund for earthquake affectees in the National Bank of Pakistan.

They further said that those who want to donate in kind can deposit newly bought items including ration and others to the offices of respective deputy commissioners.

They said that sufferings of survivors, after disaster of such a higher magnitude, can only be mitigated through the joint efforts of the people and the government.