Special Campaign Seizes Thousands Of Illegal Firearms This Year
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams are working tirelessly across all districts of the province, including Lahore, to rid them of illegal firearms.
This special campaign has led to the seizure of thousands of dangerous firearms, bullets, and cartridges this year. According to the details, police have seized 1,166 kalashnikovs, 31,579 pistols, 2,462 guns, 2,255 rifles, and 503 revolvers from accused across the province. Additionally, 237,735 bullets and cartridges were also recovered.
In the provincial capital alone, police recovered 107 Kalashnikovs, 6,580 pistols, 465 rifles, 253 guns, 51 revolvers, and over 37,000 bullets from accused.
The IG Punjab has directed strict legal action against those involved in the display of weapons on social media and in aerial firing. He also emphasized the need for regular inspections of weapon dealers' licenses and stocks. Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to send weekly reports on the crackdown on illegal weapons to the Central Police Office.
