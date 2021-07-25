Special Campaign Starts To Make Islamabad "TIC"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Transgender Rights activist Professor Nayab Ali has said that a special campaign had been started to make Federal capital the country's first ever "Transgender Inclusive City (TIC,)".

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said that the campaign was aimed to provide equal rights to transgender community in the city.

She added that the resistance to such formal regulatory inclusion also provided an opportunity to combat the many ways our society was already structured to functionally deny many trans youth equal access to not just medical care and sports participation but live equality.

Building on prior attempts to deny the existence of trans people by forbidding them from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities, legislatures in several countries focused on forbidding trans youth from accessing prescribed medical care and from participating in sports. The laws could not prohibiting transgender youth from accessing necessary medical care and playing on certain sports teams and were unconstitutional in that they violate equal protection, fundamental rights pertaining to bodily autonomy and medical decisions and freedom of expression.