Special Campaign To Prevent Metal String, Kite Flying Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Special campaign to prevent metal string, kite flying continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, a special campaign of Punjab Police is going on throughout the province to prevent metal strings and kite flying.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the crackdown has been accelerated under zero tolerance against the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings and kites.

Punjab Police Spokesman said that during the last 24 hours, 20 accused were arrested while registering 20 cases under the Kite Flying Act across the province, 1346 kites and 48 strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The Spokesman further said that during the last 38 days, 3698 accused were arrested while registering 3565 cases under the Act of Anti-Kite Flying across the province, 225389 kites and 15874 string rolls have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The IG Punjab while ordering more intensive crackdown under the Anti-Kite Flying Act said that safety measures should be continued including installation of safety wires on motorcycles to protect precious human lives. He said that by ensuring indiscriminate action on the violation of the law, the accused should be severely punished, especially the elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the grip of the law.

