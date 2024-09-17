- Home
- Pakistan
- Special camps to distribute sweets, beverages set up in Lahore on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Special Camps To Distribute Sweets, Beverages Set Up In Lahore On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), special camps for distributing sweets and beverages were set up in the provincial capital on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that these camps were operational at Data Darbar, Mughalpura, and Milad Chowk Delhi Gate.
Field staff, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, were assigned duties, and teams from MCL, WASA, and LWMC were actively working in the field.
Participants in the processions will be provided with beverages and sweets. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be conducted with religious devotion and respect.
The DC emphasized that society can only become a cradle of peace by following the noble example and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid Milad-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in Bahawalpur, Milad Conferences held2 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yaseen attends Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)12 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) observed across northern Sindh with fervour22 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (pbuh) celebrated at Lower Dir41 minutes ago
-
KP turns green on Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW): DPO52 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured in road mishap52 minutes ago
-
Best arrangements being ensured by provincial govt on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW): Minister1 hour ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in capital with great zeal1 hour ago
-
Naqvi pays homage to martyred rangers Inspector Shah Rukh Khan2 hours ago
-
Milad procession concluded in Shah Nikdur2 hours ago
-
Strict action to be taken against those charging extra fares: Azma Bukhari2 hours ago