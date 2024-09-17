Special camps to distribute sweets, beverages set up in Lahore on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), special camps for distributing sweets and beverages were set up in the provincial capital on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told media on Tuesday that these camps were operational at Data Darbar, Mughalpura, and Milad Chowk Delhi Gate.

Field staff, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, were assigned duties, and teams from MCL, WASA, and LWMC were actively working in the field.

Participants in the processions will be provided with beverages and sweets. The celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be conducted with religious devotion and respect.

The DC emphasized that society can only become a cradle of peace by following the noble example and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).