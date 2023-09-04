Special care for cotton during September stressed

Secretary, Agriculture for South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel Monday highlighted critical significance of September in shaping Pakistan's agricultural sector especially in terms of cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary, Agriculture for South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel Monday highlighted critical significance of September in shaping Pakistan's agricultural sector especially in terms of cotton crop.

During a technical consultation session held to discuss the acceleration of flowering of cotton crop, he stressed the need for careful cotton management.

Saqib Ateel emphasized that the cotton crop was currently at a delicate stage and could not withstand stress.

In addition to this, he noted the emergence of whitefly hotspots, mulley bugs, and pink bollworm, all of which require effective management strategies.

To address these challenges, a technical session was convened to formulate recommendations for pest control and balanced nutrition.

The recommendations include a focus on efficient water usage, precise fertilization methods, and disease control measures.

Farmers are advised to irrigate the crop as needed. The proper use of recommended fertilizers, including calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium sulfate, urea, and sulfur, is crucial for crop health and yield.

When dealing with pink bollworm, the farmers are advised to employ mass trapping methods, use different chemical treatments to avoid resistance, identify and remove affected plants when necessary.

Secretary Ali Ateel urged field formations to expedite their efforts in cotton care.

He instructed them to ensure recommendations were not only disseminated to every farmer but also implemented effectively.

These expert-backed guidelines stressed the importance of September in the cotton crop's development, emphasizing that this was the prime time for action.