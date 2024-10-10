'Special Care Of Jail Inmates Being Ensured'
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The administration of district jail was taking special care of inmates
by providing nutritious food and other amenities of life to them.
This was stated by Superintendent district jail Sargodha Waheed
Khan while talking to Station In-charge APP Sargodha Makhoodm
Shah Latif.
He underscored that the provision of hygienic food was top priority
of the jail administration. He said the Inspector General (Prisons)
had implemented strict standards, and carried out regular inspections
to ensure that food was being prepared in hygienic environment.
Waheed Khan said the government had improved healthcare service
to provide better medical attention to inmates which include regular
check-up, prompt treatment of illnesses, and access to necessary
medications.
On the occasion, inmates informed that they were satisfied with the
food quality being served to them.
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee advocates for enhanced research, quality standards and coastal erosion solutions2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 21 outlaws in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Yoga Clubs lead fitness revolution in urban south Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Child protection, welfare unit inaugurated in Swat12 minutes ago
-
KPCVE organizes seminar on prevention of drug abuse22 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers for Tank police’s martyres offered22 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister represents Federal Govt at Grand Jirga in CM House22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister with high-level govt cum business delegation calls on Army Chief22 minutes ago
-
Health facilities being upgraded in district : DHO31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan largest space festivities concludes at IST32 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on media42 minutes ago
-
Officers of 36th SMC visit BISP office42 minutes ago