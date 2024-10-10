Open Menu

'Special Care Of Jail Inmates Being Ensured'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The administration of district jail was taking special care of inmates

by providing nutritious food and other amenities of life to them.

This was stated by Superintendent district jail Sargodha Waheed

Khan while talking to Station In-charge APP Sargodha Makhoodm

Shah Latif.

He underscored that the provision of hygienic food was top priority

of the jail administration. He said the Inspector General (Prisons)

had implemented strict standards, and carried out regular inspections

to ensure that food was being prepared in hygienic environment.

Waheed Khan said the government had improved healthcare service

to provide better medical attention to inmates which include regular

check-up, prompt treatment of illnesses, and access to necessary

medications.

On the occasion, inmates informed that they were satisfied with the

food quality being served to them.

