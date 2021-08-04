Special care to be taken of martyrs' families : IG Railway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Special care will be taken of the families of martyrs at every level, said Pakistan Railways Police IG, Arif Nawaz Khan while addressing a special ceremony on Police Martyrs' Day here at Central Police Office Railways on Wednesday.

DIG North Waqar Abbasi and AIG Admin Malik Muhammad Atiq also attended the ceremony.

The families of Railway Police martyrs were present in the ceremony.

Earlier, IG Railway Police laid a floral wreath at the memorial, while special prayers were offered for the martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention here that thirty-two Railway Police personnel embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.