Special Cell At Interior Ministry To Monitor Security Situation: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that a special cell had been established at the Ministry of Interior to constantly monitor the law and order situation during 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing a special meeting to discuss law and order situation, the minister said that the cell would work round the clock on 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting also discussed law and order situation in Federal capital, four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, which was attended by federal Secretary Interior and other representatives from law enforcement agencies.

The meeting finalized a strategy with mutual consultation to maintain peace across the country on 10th Muharram.

The minister directed the law enforcement agencies to maintain security on high alert and take strict security measures to ensure peaceful holding of mourning processions during the Muharram.

He said that any decision of closure of mobile phone service would be made as per requirement on 10th Muharram.

He directed to ensure protection of life and property of citizens without creating hurdles for people in their routine activities.

He said that the federal government would provide full technical and other support to the provinces for maintaining peace. He added civil armed forces had been deployed to support the local administrations for maintaining law and order.

The Secretary Interior said that special steps had been taken by law enforcement agencies for ensuring security in sensitive areas.

