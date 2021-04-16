Special Cell Identifying People Involved In Violence Through Videos: Fawad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that a special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies had been identifying the people involved in the violence against the police through videos.
Dozens of persons involved in violence had been identified so far and action was being taken against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the minister said in a tweet.
The minister said the district administration would also monitor all speeches.