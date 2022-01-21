UrduPoint.com

Special Cell Set Up In Commissioner Office To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar on Friday said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for facilitation of the public in the Board of Revenue and a special cell had been set up in Commissioner Office Rawalpindi to address the public grievances

The citizens had been provided the facility to file cases in the Commissioner Office here rather than visiting Lahore, he said adding, in addition, the citizens would also be able to attend the hearings through video link facility.

He further said that the decisions of the cases would be given within shortest possible time frame through a monitoring system of the Revenue Court Case Management.

A special cell had been set up in the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi in this regard, he said and informed that three officers had been appointed in the cell to avoid unnecessary delay in resolution of the cases.

