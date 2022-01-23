UrduPoint.com

Special Cell Set Up In Commissioner Office To Resolve Public Complaints

Published January 23, 2022

Special Cell set up in Commissioner Office to resolve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A special cell has been set up in Commissioner Office Rawalpindi to resolve complaints of the citizens and they have been provided a facility to file cases here rather than visiting Lahore.

According to Senior Member board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar, the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for facilitation of the public in the Board of Revenue and a special cell had been set up in Commissioner Office Rawalpindi to address the public grievances.

The citizens had been provided the facility to file cases in the Commissioner Office here rather than visiting Lahore, he said adding, in addition, the citizens would also be able to attend the hearings through video link facility.

He further said that the decisions of the cases would be given within shortest possible time frame as the Revenue Court Case Management system for monitoring had also been developed.

He informed that three officers had been appointed in the cell to avoid unnecessary delay in resolution of the cases.

