Special cell set up n Lahore to identify people involved in violence through video footage: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technolgy Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that a special cell comprising NADRA, Safe City Lahore and other agencies has been set up which has been helping in identification of the people involved in the violence against the police through videos.

In a tweet, the minister said that dozens of people have been identified so far and action is being taken against them under the Anti- Terrorism Act.

He said that the district administration will also monitor all speeches.