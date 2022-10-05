Special cell set up to restore flood-affected educational institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Educational Department Southern Punjab expedited measures for restoring educational institutions got affected following heavy floods hit districts DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Official sources said a special cell was set up at education Secretariat here under supervision of Additional Secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The cell was mandated to restore about 911 schools affected badly in recent flood unleashed across the two districts.

A modus operandi was being chalked out to ensure provision of basic facilities at schools located at affected areas. UNICE reported to have supported the project through hefty allocation of funds.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said the flood completely destroyed 46 schools with 325 partially in district DG Khan. While 12 schools were destroyed with 528 affected partially in Rajanpur.