Special cell to be set up at BoR for compiling state land data: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan has said that a special cell will be established at the board of Revenue (BoR) to compile the state land data.

Talking to a delegation in his office here on Thursday, he said the cell was being established on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. He said that on the directions of the provincial government, it was being considered to take back state land from those departments which were not using it, adding that the proposals of not giving the state land to housing societies were also under consideration.

He said that action against illegal occupants of the state land would be accelerated and the scope would be expanded to clear the state land from illegal occupants.

He issued instructions to the administration of all districts saying that the state land should be leased according to the current rate, and no shortcoming would be tolerated.

He said that all districts had also been ordered to complete 24 billion revenue recovery target within the stipulated time period.

He said that all officers should make service delivery a target, while giving priority to accuracy of revenue matters. He asked officers to play their role in spreading the results of public reforms to people.