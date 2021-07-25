Special cell to monitor social media in Muharram: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said round-the-clock monitoring of the social media will be ensured through a special monitoring cells in Muharram.

While presiding over a meeting of the Central Executive District Peace Committee at the District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Sunday, he said the police, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the FIA, would take strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, blasphemous videos, inciting posts, texts and hate material, promoting extremism, religious disputes and sectarianism.

The CCPO stressed the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

The CCPO said 7,210 majalis would be held in the city in Muharram, out of which 60 per cent would be held during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Senior police officers and members of the peace committee including Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqashbandi, Mufti Imran-ul-Hassan, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Agha Shah Hussain Kazalbash, Syed Mehdi Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Asad Ubaida, Maulana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Mautasim Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman and others attended the meeting.