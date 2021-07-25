UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Cell To Monitor Social Media In Muharram: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Special cell to monitor social media in Muharram: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said round-the-clock monitoring of the social media will be ensured through a special monitoring cells in Muharram.

While presiding over a meeting of the Central Executive District Peace Committee at the District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Sunday, he said the police, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the FIA, would take strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, blasphemous videos, inciting posts, texts and hate material, promoting extremism, religious disputes and sectarianism.

The CCPO stressed the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

The CCPO said 7,210 majalis would be held in the city in Muharram, out of which 60 per cent would be held during the first 10 days of Muharram.

Senior police officers and members of the peace committee including Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqashbandi, Mufti Imran-ul-Hassan, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Agha Shah Hussain Kazalbash, Syed Mehdi Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Asad Ubaida, Maulana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Mautasim Elahi Zaheer, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rehman and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Social Media Syed Mehdi Shah Muhammad Ali Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Mufti Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

9 minutes ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

16 minutes ago

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

46 minutes ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.