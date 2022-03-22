UrduPoint.com

Special Ceremonies To Be Held To Observe Pakistan Day Across Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Special ceremonies to be held to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

Pakistan Day is being celebrated on Wednesday with national fervor and enthusiasm across the northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Day is being celebrated on Wednesday with national fervor and enthusiasm across the northern Sindh.

National flag will be hoisted on all public and private buildings in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

Special ceremonies in connection with this day are being held in different departments.

A special function will take place at Pakistan Navy recruitment center Sukkur.

Besides, National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar.

The officers of Motorway will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

